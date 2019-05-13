COVER Webinar: Claims transparency and building customer trust

Live panel discussion featuring L&C's Lucy Brown alongside Scott Cadger and Gill Sephton of Scottish Widows available on the archive

On Monday (13 May), in our latest webinar, we tackled the ubiquitous challenge of poor consumer trust in relation to claims.

The ABI and GRiD recently announced record annual paid claim figures for 2018.

More than 200,000 protection claims were paid last year (not "this year" as I accidently said on the stream!*) and 97.6% were paid across the industry, however the average UK customer believes this figure is closer to 30%.

During the discussion, we explore some of the reasons why consumer trust is so low despite 99% of life insurance claims generally being paid, how we, as an industry, can improve public perception and what good claims handling practice looks like.

Chaired by myself, COVER Editor, our guests were Scottish Widows' head of claims strategy and underwriting, Scott Cadger, L&C Mortgage's head of protection sales, Lucy Brown, and Gill Sephton, head of distribution of general and protection insurance, also from Scottish Widows.

If you missed the live broadcast - or if you loved it so much and want to view it again! - tune in HERE.

*Sorry!