COVER Interview: Get your coat

David Vanek, co-founder of smart data firm Anorak discusses the future of protection distribution

Starting out as an investment banker at JP Morgan, David Vanek is not your usual ambassador for protection.

His start-up technology firm Anorak entered the insurance space with a splash in 2018. A move designed to open up protection business to advisers not already selling it, May's partnership with LifeQuote introduced its smart data platform to IFAs for the first time, familiarising them with its integrated models, customer profiling tools and policy scoring to determine client needs.

Anorak also sights squarely on direct-to-consumer (D2C) business, when it teamed up with open banking solutions Starling and Yolt in September.

In November, around the same time that ex AXA CEO Paul Evans had been appointed as non-executive director, news broke that a total of £9m investment had been raised by the firm to allow it develop a recommendation engine platform for intermediaries which it plans to launch later this year.

Entrepreneur

Following his time as an investment banker, Vanek set up two tech start-ups in France before moving to the UK to help launch and run the strategy for MADE.com. Soon after, he spotted potential within the insurance sector.

"I looked at different markets and decided I wanted to do something in insurance in general; I wasn't even considering life insurance," he tells COVER Magazine. "Why? Because it's a space where entrepreneurs hardly look at, he says, and for very good reasons."

Shortly after meeting insurance specialist Vincent Durnez - "a very seasoned tech engineer" - and scoring investment from Kamet Ventures, David and his new partner set about formulating a plan to infiltrate the market.

"We decided to look at what we could build to make people smarter about their insurance needs. We were really amazed at how much money price comparison websites were doing in the UK but with a very thin value proposition for people," says Vanek coolly. "It's very convenient, but I'm not sure people really understand their need and what they are covered for when they quote."

After investigating the automation of general insurance and realising it is "an ancillary need" based on cheap and quick comparison services, Vanek turned his attention on the more "complicated" protection sales.

"We started to look at the protection market with our very entrepreneurial, analytical way of looking at things," he says. "We found that this sector in general, at every portion of the value chain, was screaming for innovation. Actually, it is not even screaming - it is ripe for disruption but no one is really feeling an urge to bring something new."

Solution

One of Anorak's first challenges was convincing the market that it had a problem that, Vanek believes, it did not know existed.

"When we looked at the protection space, we tried to understand why there was such a big protection gap," he explains. "There is ‘the stubborn gap' - the gap of people not willing to have protection - which I think we cannot do anything to help. But then there is an ‘access gap' - so how people think about their need, how they find a solution and how they transact to be protected. We think, in this portion of the value chain, there is a lot to do."

While other start-ups are trying to "reinvent" the ‘term life' product to make it cheaper to buy online - "a challenge in itself" - Vanek believes it is not the product itself that is the problem; the issue is a lack of online access.

"There is very little chance that millennials and younger will talk with an independent financial adviser (IFA), because they do not have the wealth to do that," he says. "Those people will want to start [their journey] online but comparison websites are not very focused on life insurance."

Due to a lack of investors willing to tackle the complex nature of life insurance online, the protection world appeared to Vanek and his team as one offering hugely untapped potential. "When you look at the market share [of protection price comparison] compared to motor or home, it is tiny - nothing," Vanek points out.

Smart data

The Anorak approach is to use data to profile someone and their exposure to risk - how much protection is needed, for how long and why. "The ‘why' is very important," says Vanek. "Once someone is aware of this, you can recommend a suitable product. Not the cheapest, but the one that is best suited to their risk profile."

Despite the complications and costs involved, Anorak set about delivering a smart data technology platform which can be integrated with a distribution platform which has access to customers, but does not sell protection. "First and foremost, we are a layer than opens up new channels to distribute protection with an online advised journey," adds Vanek.

Open banking

As a result, the partnerships with open banking platforms Starling and Yolt are now offering life insurance through a fully automated in-app advice process.

"So within your banking app," explains Vanek, "you connect to Anorak to let it scan your bank data to detect what we need to detect, and then you fill in some more questions and we tell you how much cover you need."

Rather than going through a traditional fact-finding and cover sourcing journey with an IFA, Anorak allows the process to be done "all in one go," says Vanek. "We present the need - ‘you need X thousand pounds to cover your mortgage and your essentials and non-essentials,' and then we can slice it up and down. We can tell you how long you need it and which structure you need - is it a decreasing or increasing level? And we have an engine that scans the products; not a quoting engine based on price, we are look at risk profile. We actually use your data and look at what policies are best suited for you."

Recommendation engine

According to Vanek, Anorak technology uses "several engines" to compute a user's financial risk exposure, product suitability and automated fact-finding. What it suggests as five-star product for one customer might not be a five-star product for another.

The white-labelled D2C Anorak model also opens possibilities within the traditional banking sector. "Once you activate the right for Anorak to look at your bank data, we then see you've got a mortgage and can detect that there are no insurance payments for that mortgage. We can also work out that it would only cost you a fraction of you mortgage to get the right protection."

This solution could also help plug the widely discussed protection gap for freelancers and those working in the gig economy. "Say, you're a freelancer with a lot of volatility in your income, we can tell you that we think you need income protection, because it seems like you've got long periods where maybe you've been sick or you haven't worked. We can see what you're earnings are and your savings and make recommendations based on that."

Advisers

While Anorak (version one) has been designed to open up new D2C business, this channel agnostic approach - through funding - is now being developed with the advised market in mind. Where a customer has started an application online and wants to speak to someone, Anorak is working on a solution that will allow an adviser to step in to take the conversation forward without the need to start the fact-finding process from scratch.

"We found with LifeQuote that there is a number of IFAs or mortgage brokers that are not selling protection, or very little," says Vanek. "Because it is a regulated conversation, they find it complex; they don't feel they have enough knowledge, so do not take the risk. But with the platform we are developing, we are making it very seamless to deliver on advice, match people with a suitable product and generate the compliance traceability that you need."

According to Vanek, while this solution was initially born with the D2C market in mind, Anorak very much wants to work towards making the sale of protection more accessible to advisers. "We're not trying to send technology to advisers, we are building an engine that builds highly personalised recommendations and helps anyone willing to grow the protection market to do it," he says.

