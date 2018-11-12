“After three months of therapy, my self-confidence was returning and I felt able to perform in concerts again.”

After being signed off work due to stress, Diana Lee has received more than just financial support from her income protection policy

Diana Lee, while director of music for a music school, took out income protection after her financial adviser told her, "You never know what's going to happen in life that affects your ability to earn."

After encountering work-related stress, she visited a doctor.

"I was aware that I was suffering from stress," said Diana. "I ignored all the warning signs. I was mentally saturated and I was unable to take the necessary step back."

Despite being signed off for two weeks and prescribed medication, things got worse for Diana.

"The pressure of my job and the work ethic that I naturally had meant that I didn't take the proper two weeks," she said. "I continued to work remotely from home setting lessons, checking emails and, within eight weeks during my phased return to work, my father had a catastrophic stroke and that was it, another burnout."

Additional support

With the help of Holloway Friendly, she was fast-tracked to the most suited private therapist. "I was also really relieved that the financial worry of having to pay the mortgage was taken away by Holloway Friendly's income protection plan," she added. "After three months of therapy with Jane, my self-confidence was returning and I felt able to perform in concerts again, I play the bassoon."

She is also now retraining to be a councillor and Holloway Friendly is continuing to support her financially.