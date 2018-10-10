Young people face 'specific' mental health challenges - GRiD

Group risk trade body urges employers to tailor support to younger demographic on World Mental Health Day

A key focus of World Mental Health Day this year is the mental health of young people in society today.

To bring attention to the issue, trade body GRiD has highlighted the specific types of support and services available to young people at work through group risk policies.

These include clinical assessments by mental health specialists, diagnosis, counselling and cognitive behavioural therapy as well as other specialist forms of help. Support can also be accessed by members of their families such as siblings and parents.

Social media

According to research by Papyrus UK, at least 95 university students took their own lives in the last academic year and the pressures associated with social media also contribute to stress, said the group risk trade body.

According to GRiD, employee assistance programmes (EAPs) often have a high usage among younger people and can be particularly useful to new recruits to help them transition from tertiary education into the workplace.

Alarmingly, the figure that Unum released today - 72% of UK employees said they feel ‘nervous, tense or edgy at work' - rose to 82% among 24 to 34 year olds.

A recent article by The Guardian showed that under-19s are seeking treatment for mental health issues more so than any previous generation on record and one area frequently cited as negatively impacting mental health is the internet including threats such as cyber bullying and feelings of inadequacy when looking at social media.

Drugs and alcohol

While young people appear to be bucking the overall trend when it comes to alcohol consumption in the UK, drinking less than the national average and also fewer times in a week, the clear and present danger of binge drinking very much exists. According to the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS), booze-related hospital admissions increased 57% for young men (15-24 year olds) and by 76% for young women over a decade.

Employer responsibility

According to Bret Hill, managing director of The Health Insurance Group, organisations can "no longer bury their heads in the sand when it comes to mental health".

"Research regularly highlights that mental health support needs to improve in the workplace, and businesses need to lead this change, creating positive working environments where mental health is actively addressed and supported," he said.

"Creating a mental health wellbeing strategy is a good starting point, with regular reviews to ensure it is fit for purpose and not just a tick-box exercise. With mental health problems taking on so many different guises, affecting people of all ages in different ways, it's time employers clued up and provided tailored support. Whether offering mental health apps, alcohol-cessation programmes, EAPs or managerial training - everyone within the workforce will benefit in the long run if mental health is given the attention it deserves."

Value added

GRiD also highlighted that while group risk products traditionally provided financial support to employees and their families at time of ill-health, disability or health, there is now a bigger focus on prevention and rehabilitation.

These benefits are often provided and added at no extra cost and are available for all staff and not only in the event of a claim.

"The repercussions of young people dealing with poor mental health are far-reaching," said Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD. "It can be difficult for them to access support independently, and difficult for parents to know how to help them or get support themselves. Siblings too, can struggle.

"The mental health support that's available via group risk protection products is, quite simply, fantastic. It is also incredibly good value," she continued. "It's important that organisations know that support is available for their employees and their dependants, and that they encourage them to access it. People need to know support is available before they need it, so if and when they do need it, they know how to get help."