Feebris announced as winner of The Big Ideas Competition

Wearable AI technology for spotting early diagnosis of pneumonia in young children and the elderly takes prize

Last Wednesday, our panel of industry judges and 10 shortlisted finalists came together for The Big Ideas Competition at RGAx HQ in The City, London.

Innovations within insurtech, social care and big data analytics were just a few ideas presented, however we are pleased to confirm that after a long, heated deliberation, the winner of this year's prize (£10k funding and mentor support from RGAx) is Feebris - an AI-driven mobile platform to deliver community-based diagnostics and monitoring for children and the elderly.

Intelligent algorithms

Using intelligent algorithms applied to consumer health devices, Feebris is designed to enable minimally trained users to record personal health data, identify disease early and monitor conditions within communities.

"Hugely surprised! I'm absolutely delighted, we weren't expecting it at all," said founder/CEO of Feebris, Elina Naydenova, soon after hearing that she had won.

"We are building technology that brings the brain of a clinician into a mobile phone; the way this works is we have a mobile application that has an AI engine that enables community-based diagnosis for children and the elderly," she explained.

"We have two main applications for the technology at the moment - one is very young children (under five) and the other is elderly in the UK within retirement villages. For children we work in developing countries primarily in India," she added.

International research

After first coming up with the idea while working at the World Health Organisation, she took on a PHD at Oxford in 2014 as part of which she surveyed 1300 children in Mumbai to gather evidence for the project.

"I was really furious that pneumonia is the biggest childhood killer for children under five, it kills nearly one million children [a year] - but it is a perfectly treatable disease and most often it doesn't kill anyone," said Naydenova.

"A delay in diagnosis is the most common form of mortality so I left [the WHO] to leverage AI technology that could aid early diagnosis."

Of the Big Ideas judges she said: "The questions they asked were really insightful and will really help our strategy moving forward. We have been lucky enough to win a couple of research grants and small competitions to get us to this stage, but typically the judges in those competitions are not business experts, so I was very invigorated by the insight that The Big Ideas judges had into the domain which we operate within."

The judges have their say...

"Feebris is not only a smart solution to a complex problem but also aligns nicely with RGAx's goal: to help people live longer, healthier, more financially secure lives everywhere," said Kate Gillmore, commercial director of RGAx.

"I thought today was really good, COVER and RGAx did a really good job of putting together some really intelligent companies," added Josh Hart, co-founder & CTO of yu life, who also said he was impressed by Feebris because it has "real purpose" as a business strategy.

"As a technology, people making use of existing devices in order to track people's wellbeing is the future, rather than everyone trying to build their own technology," he said. "What really got me is that she helps children in India at the same time as building a business model that is credible so that she can help the elderly in more developed markets - it's that, that really clicked for me and I think it did for the other judges as well."

Meanwhile, Bharat Sagar, executive chairman of AE3 Media, said: "Everybody knows that financial services is dull and everybody knows that insurance is the dullest bit, so it was refreshing last year that we saw a group of people who didn't look like insurance people or what people expect insurance people to look like.

"This year went one step better, there was greater inclusion, greater diversity, greater breadth of ideas... The Big Ideas Competition really does bring out the best thinking that there is in this marketplace, and you get to see some really smart people, scarily smart - you hate them because they're so smart, that's how smart they are!

"We saw some people that nearly made me cry, made me angry, made me scared and it's really great to experience a full gamut of emotions from people in the insurance market - who would have believed that?"