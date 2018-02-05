In case you missed out... the 'Protection Adviser 2018' webinar is available on demand now

Last week COVER held a live webinar in association with Scottish Widows: The protection adviser update - Key topics impacting protection in 2018.

Speakers included Roger Edwards (marketing director of Protection Review and Roger Edwards marketing), Johnny Timpson (from Scottish Widows) and Branko Bjelobaba (regulation & compliance consultant) and the event was chaired by Fiona Murphy, the outgoing editor of COVER in her last speaking engagement for the magazine.

The webinar is now available on demand to listen and share with colleagues - available here.

The webinar took listener questions live and discussed a diverse range of topics including regulation, welfare reform, critical illness definitions, protection products and new entrants, better communication; in a nutshell all of the things to arm advisers to sell better protection business during 2018.

Some highlights as below are from the webinar - here is a snapshot of the panellists discussing the big regulatory topics that will be significant during 2018.

Webinar highlights

Fiona Murphy: What are the biggest pieces of regulation during 2018?

Branko Bjelobaba: We've got GDPR for data protection, which kicks in on 25 May. And second to that, we've got the Insurance Distribution Directive, which kicks in anytime from 23 February to 1 October, depending on when the FCA government decide on the actual implementation.

The Data Protection Act 1998 will be replaced by a new data protection act this year. It's already finished its House of Lords stages, and it's had its first reading in the House of Commons. That legislation will implement GDPR, which is an EU directive, consolidating, improving data protection.

Of the marketing of products to the individual, marketing of services to the individual, what you can and can't do, using a number of different lawful bases, will change.

Advisers are going to think of what is the most appropriate lawful basis for processing data, holding the data, doing something with the data, letting customers know what's happening to the data. They need to document the lawful basis on which they're dealing with that particular individual.

For some, it may be a huge headache. If you haven't had consent to do something in particular, are you allowed to do it going forward? You breached the criminal law, that could involve sanctions, attention from the ICO, the regulator of the Information Commissioner's Office, a load more headaches.

And also, there has been a lot of variation, in terms of what advisers understand and hear, what insurers are telling them that they can and can't do, and obviously, what commentators in the market [say] on this.

And then the Insurance Distribution Directive - again it's another EU directive, that the government will implement. It brings in more consolidated advice in [defining what is an definitely an advised sale] and the reasons why.

A new rule comes in, about acting professionally, honestly, and fairly, in the best interest of the customer all the time. It will be wrong to, as it were, incentivise people to do things that break that particular rule.

And then for a lot of advisers, a new minimum 15-hour CPD requirement, which if you're a CII member already, you have 35 hours anyway. But if you're not an approved FCA financial services adviser, and you sit on the general insurance or protection side of the fence, and you don't have any formal requirements now, during the course of the year, it'll ramp up to 15 hours. But I don't see that as being a huge issue for any competent individual.

It's only just over an hour per month. And I'm sure many insurers will be helping their advisers get their heads around that quite easily.

Johnny Timpson: There is a CPD requirement, but let's think of that as an opportunity to put professionalism, protection professionalism, into practice, in all that we do.

Within the Scottish Widows Protect website, we have this area called In Our Market, and In Our Market is really designed as a personal, professional development support space. We're going to comment on welfare reform. We're going to comment on institutions, client issues, research. We're already posting a blog and things there on a regular basis now. And our aim is to make those current towards CPD.

Beyond that I was talking to the Income Protection Task Force. They're basically saying, with all the Seven Families material we have, we've got some great material.

Roger Edwards: The Protection Review publishes something called the Big Read; these are fairly chunky articles, which would definitely contribute towards the 15 hours.

I guess one of the things that I always think about with CPD [is that advisers] may be conscious of [an image in their heads] that [they've] got to be going off and reading product specs, and that's not the case.

I think as an industry, we do have a bit of an issue engaging with the end customer, and CPD also applies to how we communicate, how we market our businesses, how advisers promote themselves in the local community. And hopefully, the providers will also work on that sort of CPD material.

It's not just how can you talk about critical illness cover, and how can you explain the definitions, and how can you explain the technical stuff; actually explain how you can put those concepts over in a nice, simple way.

And Johnny is absolutely spot on with the Seven Families videos. They are so engaging. And it would be really good to see more CPD material like that, which really grabs hold of the attention of the customer.