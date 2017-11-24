Protection experts welcome ABI consultation into critical illness cover

Protection experts have so far responded positively to the Association of British Insurers (ABI)'s public consultation, the Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness insurance.

The trade body has published further details of the scope of the consultation around critical illness (CI) definitions, wordings and exclusions.

Since 1999, the ABI published this framework under the name 'Statement of Best Practice for Critical Illness' and this year has renamed the guide to reflect minimum standards for insurers to adhere to.

The ABI has also u-turned on earlier leaked proposals to make all stage one cancers eligible for partial payments only.

Jennifer Gilchrist, proposition lead who represents Royal London on the ABI Critical Illness Cover Working Group said: "We welcome the news today that the ABI has launched a public consultation on changes to its Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Insurance.

"Anything that the industry can do to help customers and advisers compare products more easily is worthwhile.

"Critical illness cover was first launched to help people deal with the devastating diagnosis of a serious illness such as a heart attack. We need to ensure that today's products keep pace with advances in detection and treatment of conditions.

"At Royal London, we are keen to work with the ABI to make sure the guide supports us in building solutions that cover the top reasons for claim thereby providing customers with the best possible outcomes."

"We will be responding to the consultation document with the customers' best interests in mind."

Peter Hamilton, protection management director at Zurich said: "It's good to see the document published and the timescale set out. Over the years, CI payments have changed the lives of thousands of claimants for the better.

"Rapid advances in medical science reinforce the need to reflect periodically on what CI should look like, how we keep it sustainable and how we keep it affordable.

"It's a great chance for the full range of stakeholders to input into that debate."

Meanwhile, Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert discussed the ABI's proposal to exclude stage one papillary thyroid cancer due to the fact that survival rates are virtually 100%.

He said: "My response is actually mirrored in the ABI's new consultation suggestion. [My concern always was about] thyroid cancer due to the significant rise in diagnoses in South Korea.

"South Korea has developed a nationwide screening which has caught many instances [of this type of thyroid cancer] before any symptoms appear. Their fear is that the UK will similarly introduce such a screening."

Discussing the rest of the issues in the consultation, Lakey said: "Everything else is sensible or mirrors good practice."

Simon Jacobs, head of claims and underwriting at Aegon, an insurer that is not a member of the ABI said: "We welcome the ABI sharing their updated proposal for the Statement of Best Practice for CI. Critical Illness remains an important protection product so keeping it relevant and meaningful while allowing insurers to innovate is key to maintaining consumer confidence.

"We appreciate the opportunity to be involved in this consultation in the coming weeks."