20th anniversary Q&A: AIG Life's Vicky Churcher

Fiona Murphy discusses how sales and marketing looked very different 20 years ago and how thumbprint ID could be the technology of the future for protection applications.

What for you has been the biggest protection innovation over the past 20 years and why?

The biggest protection innovation for me was automation - online applications, online underwriting, signature-free applications and of course online signature free trusts.

These were game changers and helped speed up and simplify how protection is bought and sold.

Is there anything done well back in say 1997, that we have lost? And what has changed for the better?

The CIC market is drastically different. There were a lot less definitions in 1997 but the depth of cover was greater; the ABI statement of best practice introduced consistency for providers over the years but tightened up the depth of cover.

Providers have now returned to a wider scope of cover through ABI+ definitions and additional payments, providing a vast array of comprehensive cover solutions contrasted with a recent more simple and affordable solution,

Key 3, which takes us full circle back to the good old days of simplicity.

Tell me about your career, where you were 20 years ago, and how you got to where you are today?

20 years ago, I was just entering the private medical insurance market at Bupa, having worked in the pharmaceutical and medical industry prior to that.

I was a Sales Manager of a team of 40 self-employed advisers covering the London area, based in St Albans.

It was in the day when direct self-employed face to face sales ruled and leads were generated by TV and newspaper ads that were magically ‘faxed' from head office to regional branches to distribute to individual sales people to then sell.

It was always a highlight of the day to stand by the fax machine mid-morning to see how many leads the magic machine would print out.

Page 1 of 1 was never good news and we longed for the first page to say at least Page 1 of 100. That meant a good lead day which in turn meant a good sales day which in turn meant a good pay packet at the end of the month for us all.

The internet was something that would never take off and we used Nokia (now hip and trendy again) phones just to make calls (photos were taken with one of the new-fangled digital cameras!).

To find a potential new client's house for a meeting, we climbed into our non-air-conditioned cars, wound down our windows, navigated our way into tight parking spots without the use of power steering, having used an A-Z to find our way there.

Company procedure and notifications were sent by memo and my desk always had a neat pile of yellow carbon copies ready to be filed in the unattractive large grey metal filing cabinet in the corner.

If I wanted to share a message or communicate with my colleagues, I had to allow at least 3 working days for them to receive it by post, not the 3 seconds we have come to expect today.

Unless we sold, we didn't get paid. So we quickly learned how to build rapport with our customers, really listen to their needs and get to know them and their families (and more often than not - the pet dog or cat too!).

Before we took out our rate books from our oversized Pilot case (which was needed for the volume of paper we had to carry) to give them a price for their insurance. We took the time and effort to really bestow the features, advantages and benefits of the products and services we, as advisers were about to recommend.

We were always up-to-date with what the competition were doing and answered our client's questions carefully and comprehensively and took time to help them complete the application forms - which in those days were at least 20 pages long and printed in the style of a colour glossy brochure (the days before looking after the environment was ever an issue).

If they cancelled their policy at a later date, we would get a 100% commission clawback and that meant we had wasted a lot of time, effort and money, so it was standard practice to double check our customers understood what they bought and what to expect from their policy.

I was fortunate to work for a company with a great reputation and a leading brand name.

I learned a lot about people, both customers and staff and in the days when your mistakes were not broadcast to thousands via social media and email, we had the opportunity to try lots of new sales and marketing ideas.

If they failed, it was simply something you learned from and moved on to the next idea.

Being a sales and marketing people manager (and more latterly an Intermediary Director working as part of a senior leadership team) is something I have a passion for and have always loved doing.

The upsides far outweigh the inevitable challenges and I couldn't imagine doing anything else!

Looking forward…what are your thoughts about the future - where could protection be 20 years from now?

In 20 years' time protection could be anything. It will all be about data and how it is allowed to be used.

It could be as extreme as putting your thumbprint down as your application and the system automatically knowing enough about you to give an instant decision.

In general, simplification is the future - everything is gravitating to instant access.

Insurance and protection will be no different. Clients and advisers will expect/demand instant decisions.

Perhaps the step before we just use a thumbprint, there will be a day where an adviser will complete one simple generic online application on a system which then communicates with various providers to receive a fully underwritten decision pretty much straight away.