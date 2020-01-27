Scottish Widows overhauls critical illness
CIExpert analysis
Insurer widens CI cover and reduces number of conditions for adviser-sold product, says Alan Lakey
Scottish Widows has introduced "wholesale design changes" to the critical illness element of its Protect product which is marketed exclusively via intermediaries, according to CIExpert. The insurer has "rationalised" various conditions and introduced headings under which numerous similar or linked conditions are covered, the director of the critical illness comparison service said. "This action is sure to upset condition number counters, because it serves to reduce condition numbers but conversely...
