CIExpert: 'All LV= changes are positive'

Alan Lakey says LV=’s ‘first real critical upgrade since May 2013’ is a welcome start to 2020

In light of LV='s critical illness changes, announced today, the CIExpert director said: "LV= had been treading water for some time, focusing on its income protection (IP) proposition, and this timely upgrade moves them back up the quality tables."

He added: "All of the changes are positive with a number of unique twists, all of which translate into more claims and higher sums being paid."

Additional payment conditions have been increased to the lower of £30,000 or 50% of the sum insured, which, Lakey said, is "a welcome move from the previously confusing mix of different calculations".

Nine new 100% and nine new additional payment conditions have been included as well as sensible consolidations of similar or linked conditions. All cancer claimants will be paid an immediate £1,000 in addition to any claim amount.

Three conditions - major organ transplant, liver failure and severe lung disease - benefit from a double payment, additionally, neurological conditions diagnosed before age 55 will also receive a double payment (uplift for both is limited to £200,000), he pointed out.

The maximum term has been increased to 50 years and the maximum end age increased to 80.

Child cover now runs until the 23rd birthday and there is also a £5,000 child funeral payment.

Lakey said: "Condition counters will be excited to see the total number of conditions rise to 97 (96 if terminal illness is excluded)."

The verdict

"Five years back LV= was one of the go-to insurers for those advisers searching out a high quality critical illness plan," said Lakey. "Over the intervening period they have focused on income protection whilst their rivals regularly updated their critical illness plans and stole an advantage."

He added that the new set of improvements has been "well thought-out", with its focus on "important conditions and appropriate upgrades".

Lakey praised the provision for up to £200,000 extra if one of four conditions is diagnosed before age 55, or; if one of 10 conditions is caused by an accident, or; if one of three conditions is diagnosed at any time.

"As with most plans there is still room for greater clarity so that the potential for confusion is reduced, nonetheless the resurgence of LV= is a welcome start to 2020," he concluded.