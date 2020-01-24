CIExpert: 'All LV= changes are positive'
Upgrade moves insurer 'back up quality tables'
Alan Lakey says LV=’s ‘first real critical upgrade since May 2013’ is a welcome start to 2020
In light of LV='s critical illness changes, announced today, the CIExpert director said: "LV= had been treading water for some time, focusing on its income protection (IP) proposition, and this timely upgrade moves them back up the quality tables."
He added: "All of the changes are positive with a number of unique twists, all of which translate into more claims and higher sums being paid."
Additional payment conditions have been increased to the lower of £30,000 or 50% of the sum insured, which, Lakey said, is "a welcome move from the previously confusing mix of different calculations".
Nine new 100% and nine new additional payment conditions have been included as well as sensible consolidations of similar or linked conditions. All cancer claimants will be paid an immediate £1,000 in addition to any claim amount.
Three conditions - major organ transplant, liver failure and severe lung disease - benefit from a double payment, additionally, neurological conditions diagnosed before age 55 will also receive a double payment (uplift for both is limited to £200,000), he pointed out.
The maximum term has been increased to 50 years and the maximum end age increased to 80.
Child cover now runs until the 23rd birthday and there is also a £5,000 child funeral payment.
Lakey said: "Condition counters will be excited to see the total number of conditions rise to 97 (96 if terminal illness is excluded)."
The verdict
"Five years back LV= was one of the go-to insurers for those advisers searching out a high quality critical illness plan," said Lakey. "Over the intervening period they have focused on income protection whilst their rivals regularly updated their critical illness plans and stole an advantage."
He added that the new set of improvements has been "well thought-out", with its focus on "important conditions and appropriate upgrades".
Lakey praised the provision for up to £200,000 extra if one of four conditions is diagnosed before age 55, or; if one of 10 conditions is caused by an accident, or; if one of three conditions is diagnosed at any time.
"As with most plans there is still room for greater clarity so that the potential for confusion is reduced, nonetheless the resurgence of LV= is a welcome start to 2020," he concluded.
|
New 100% Payment Conditions
|
Brain Abscess
|
A definite diagnosis resulting in surgical removal or drainage.
|
Brain Injury due to Trauma, Anoxia or Hypoxia
|
This revised conditions incorporates traumatic brain injury and anoxia/hypoxia - a sensible consolidation of events that result in permanent neurological deficit.
|
Crohn's disease
|
Requiring two or more intestinal resections. Confusingly, most insurers term this ‘Serious Crohn's disease' to distinguish it from those definitions which require one resection.
|
Heart Failure
|
Requiring a reduced ejection fraction and permanent loss of functionality to New York Heart Association class 3.
|
Severe Mental Illness
|
Requires four triggers to confirm the severity of the condition.
|
Severe Sepsis
|
Other insurers include this as an additional payment condition.
|
Spinal Stroke
|
Claim requirement is permanent neurological deficit as a result of a spinal stroke.
|
Syringomelia or Syringobulbia
|
Being treated or on NHS waiting list for surgery or insertion of a permanent drainage shunt.
|
Ulcerative Colitis
|
Previously an additional payment condition it has been upgraded to 100% payment status.
|
Changes to 100% Payment Conditions
|
Blindness
|
The claim requirement has been eased from 3/60 to 6/60 on a Snellen chart or loss of peripheral visual field.
|
Cancer
|
The cancer wording now incorporates Aplastic anaemia, previously a stand-alone condition.
|
Motor Neurone Disease
|
This now incorporates Kennedy's disease (spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA) which previously was included as a separate condition.
|
New Additional Payment Conditions - lower of £30,000 or 50% of sum insured
|
Aortic Aneurysm
|
That undergoes endovascular repair.
|
Cauda Equina
|
That causes bladder dysfunction and permanent weakness/loss of sensation in the legs.
|
Cerebral or Spinal Aneurysm
|
Which undergoes craniotomy, endovascular repair or stereotactic radiotherapy.
|
Cerebral or Spinal Arteriovenous Malformation
|
Which undergoes craniotomy, endovascular repair or stereotactic radiotherapy.
|
Gastro-intestinal Stromal Tumour or Neuroendocrine Tumour
|
With surgery to remove the tumour.
|
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
|
Causing clinical impairment of motor or sensory function continuously for six months.
|
Less Advanced Cancers of Named Sites
|
Twenty specific cancers have been included under this heading stipulating a variety of allowed treatments.
|
Other Carcinoma in-situ with Surgery
|
Covers all other in-situ cancers except any type of skin cancer.
|
Pituitary Tumour
|
That causes permanent neurological deficit or is removed by surgery.
More on Critical Illness
LV= should 'rethink' aplastic anaemia CI definition
Critical illness updates
LV= makes 'substantial' critical illness changes
New payment at diagnosis
Interview with the editor
COVER receives top plaudit from industry body
A DECADE OF CRITICAL ILLNESS: In a nutshell
‘Overall the industry has improved’
VitalityLife enhances dementia and later life cover
As part of serious illness cover