ADVERTISEMENT

Workplace Pensions

Employees prefer other work perks to pensions, survey reveals

Employee Benefits

Employees prefer other work perks to pensions, survey reveals

Workers want “more progressive and accessible” benefits rather than focusing on pensions.

clock 13 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Men vastly prioritising physical health over mental health: Simplyhealth

06 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Long Covid now affecting over 380,000 for more than 12 months

06 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT