workplace
Businesses 'need to do more' to manage disability
'Expert advice is essential'
Mental health and MSK among top causes for claims - Unum
‘Reinforces importance of NHS Long Term Plan’
Dr Petra Simic: Making a desk diagnosis
'Stress, sleep, anxiety and weight among main concerns discussed between colleagues'
Third of employees say benefits 'not communicated enough'
Research by Canada Life suggests
Sally Campbell: Mental health vs mental illness
Why understanding the difference is important
COVER Roundtable: Data is king
In association with Simplyhealth
Dr Kenny Livingstone: Entering the modern era
In light of his firm's newly updated on-demand GP service for employers, ZoomDoc's CEO and founder explores flexible benefits
More than half of SME workers are stressed - Drewberry
48% are looking to move jobs
VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work
Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme
Return of investment calculator for EAPs launched
Algorithm assessing productivity, absenteeism and number of staff available for advisers and providers to use
Nine in 10 went to work while ill last year - Canada Life
Nearly half of UK employees surveyed did not take a sick day in 2017
Nearly two thirds of SME owners concerned about protection gap - MetLife
Employee benefits for small-to-medium-sized firms out outweighed by those of larger firms, senior managers believe
UnitedHealthcare Global brings IPMI plan to UK and Europe
US provider makes policy with digital health and wellness benefits for employees working abroad available to firms across The Atlantic
Mind and Prince William launch workplace mental health website
Online portal providing resources, training and information to UK businesses
What are insurers and employers doing to help prevent suicide?
On World Suicide Prevention Day, COVER editor Adam Saville investigates the role of group risk policies and employee benefits in supporting staff
COVER Summit Video: Unum's Ambika Fraser
Head of proposition discusses the importance of wellness at work
Five office planning tips to improve wellbeing
Employers can improve both the overall wellbeing and productivity of their workforce through better office plans and designated areas
SMEs offering flexible working to reduce absence - GRiD
Over a third of small-to-medium-sized firms are using flexible working to support staff compared to under a quarter of large firms
AXA PPP healthcare appoint mental health lead for corporate business
Eugene Farrell will oversee the company's workplace mental health strategy
Adam Saville: A 'stiff upper lip' is not the answer
COVER editor explores mental health 'resilience' and the importance of an open conversation in the workplace
Paul Avis: The equality challenge
How can advisers help support people with disabilities in the workplace?
Workplace mental health support 'as important' as financial resources - BMJ Open
Employees who can speak openly about mental health with managers are less likely to take days off, study published by British Medical Journal suggests
Unum launches Mental Health Pathway
Support and training to help employers and their employees manage mental health
Employee stress is a 'mental health timebomb' - Cigna
84% of UK workers have suffered poor mental health, but only a quarter received support from employers