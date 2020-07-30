Registration for COVER Protection & Health Summit 2020 is now open!

The COVER Protection & Health Summit this year will take place digitally on 10 & 11 November

In light of the challenges we face as an industry and to ensure the safety of our speakers and delegates, this year our flagship conference will be presented as a fully interactive virtual event across two days on 10 and 11 November.

Split into three parts this year - Protection, Health and Workplace - a combination of partner presentations, live panel debates and audience-led Q&As will explore the most topical areas affecting our industry today.

A global health crisis, the remote working revolution and a nation aware of its own financial resilience (or lack of) like never before has changed the conversations we're having around protection and health insurance as a sector.

Protection

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it widespread underwriting changes within life offices, alongside the introduction of financial support options for policyholders as well as innovation around the way customer health information is being gathered. Against this backdrop, there is evidence that consumer interest in protection is increasing, while the NHS needs as much support from the private sector as possible at this time. How are insurance firms responding to the new environment and what do intermediaries need to know when facing clients?

Health

The private medical insurance (PMI) industry is quickly evolving, with virtual GP consultations, online triage and remote diagnosis and treatment for serious illness playing a role of unseen before proportions.

Workplace

Employers too are having to adapt to a period of unprecedented upheaval, balancing staff productivity with the mental health pressures caused by immense uncertainty and unusual ways of working. How are employee wellbeing schemes being adapted to a post-Covid world and what conversations are brokers having with organisations in this climate?

The future

All of this will be explored across the many interactive sessions on offer on the COVER Protection & Health Summit platform, which will deliver a whole host of virtual networking opportunities alongside live audience participation in a truly digital format.

Welcome to the future! It's a brave new world for our industry, but COVER is there to help ensure you are ready for it.