IPTF launches income protection website
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) hub for advisers and consumers
ActiveQuote declared 'fastest growing company' in Cardiff
The health insurance and protection comparison site ActiveQuote has been declared the 6th fastest growing company in Wales, and fastest in Cardiff.
Google being "monitored" by FCA - report
Technology giant's price comparison service being watched as part of wider review.
Friends Life announces enhancements to Group Protection Online service
Friends Life has announced enhanced free cover level limits and increased rate guarantees to 3 years on all Group Protection products in enhancements to its Group Protection Online quote system.
Zurich launches new adviser website (and competition)
Zurich has launched new adviser website, developed in partnership with advisers.
Wikiproject Medicine partnership aims for greater reliability on Wikipedia
Healthcare research network The Cochrane Collaboration has begun a partnership with Wikiproject Medicine, to improve the reliability and accessibility of Wikipedia medical information online.
Comparison sites under FCA investigation
Comparison sites are facing an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ensure consumers are not "being misled".
Life insurance: consumers will vote with their wallet
Consumers will not stand for over complex life insurance anymore, according to Beagle Street.
IFA partners with aggregator for non-advised protection service
An IFA firm has partnered with an aggregator and launched its first automated, non-advised proposition for protection business.
Branding bigger than cost on comparison sites, survey affirms
Research from digital marketing agency Gravytrain has found that customers using price comparison sites are still more likely to buy from brands they trust than those with the lowest quote.
Corporate cash plan provider launches website
Health Shield has launched a website to help its online communication.
PruProtect hikes whole of life price by 58%
A consumer comparison website has reported an overnight rise in premiums for whole of life as a direct result of the Gender Directive.
Universal Provident re-brands and launches new website
Universal Provident (UP) has rebranded and updated its website.
Bright Grey launches online adviser client support
Bright Grey has redesigned its customer-facing website to help prospective adviser clients expand protection knowledge.
New software monitors online conversion rates in real time
Drop-offs in conversion rates on aggregator sites are either at the beginning or at payment stage, a comparison site has said.
William Russell launches new-look website
William Russell has announced a major rebrand and launched a new website.
Public trusting internet over medical profession - Best Doctors
People are increasingly depending on the internet for health related information, Best Doctors has said.
Which? calls for 'tough' regulation of comparison sites
Comparison sites are failing to provide consumers with the best deal and should be strictly regulated, Which? has said.
Lakey launches critical illness comparison website
A critical illness insurance comparison website which allows advisers to compare policies from every CI cover provider has been launched by Highclere Financial Services partner Alan Lakey.
Insurance websites failing customer needs
Insurance company websites are not meeting even the most basic customer experience standards according to a recent survey.
Aviva launches group risk resource for advisers
www.letstalkgrouprisk.co.uk has been launched in response to increased interest from advisers in group risk issues.
PruProtect launches serious illness microsite
PruProtect has produced a microsite for advisers about its serious illness cover product.
ALC includes Innocent Bystander Cover in plans
Global private health insurer, ALC Health, has included Innocent Bystander Cover within two of its plans.