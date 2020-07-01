TUC
Government reviews recommend later retirement age
TUC urges MPs to reconsider tribunal fees in last minute intervention
The TUC has made a last minute call for MPs to halt plans for employment tribunal fees, warning that if implemented, many of the UK's lowest paid workers will be priced out of justice.
TUC approves health benefits for cutting absence
The Trade Union Congress has recognised the importance of employee health and wellbeing programmes in reducing absence and boosting productivity.