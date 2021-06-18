TUC: 'Class divide' emerging with flexible working

There is an “emerging class divide” in the population between those who can access flexible working hours and those who cannot, according to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

In a report published today (18 June), the trade union has found working class jobs have less access to working from home and that requests for flexible hours are more likely to be refused.

The TUC did not clarify how it defined ‘higher paid'.

This research also unveiled that those who cannot work from home are more likely to be denied flexible working options.

In the survey, 16% of employers said that after the pandemic they will not offer this option to people unable to work from home.

This is in comparison to 6% of employers who will not offer flexible hours to people who are able to work from home.

This reflects an "emerging class divide" according to TUC general secretary Francis O'Grady (pictured) who is calling upon the government to introduce better employment rights for those in working class roles."This emerging class divide in access to flexible working is no way to thank those workers who carried on doing their job in workplaces throughout the pandemic," said O'Grady.

"Government must bring in a new right to flexible working for every worker, in every job. Otherwise, people in working-class jobs will miss out - while those who can work from home get the benefits of flexible working.