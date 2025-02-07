The Financial Ombudsman Service

FOS CEO Abby Thomas steps down

Regulation

FOS CEO Abby Thomas steps down

James Dipple-Johnstone and Jenny Simmonds will cover

clock 07 February 2025 • 1 min read
Cheapest is not the only way in protection, Ombudsman tells PDG

Adviser / Broking

Cheapest is not the only way in protection, Ombudsman tells PDG

"The PDG feel that compliance officers should review the restrictions they impose on their advisers"

clock 06 July 2023 • 5 min read
FCA to conduct 'holistic review' of the advice and guidance boundary

Adviser / Broking

FCA to conduct 'holistic review' of the advice and guidance boundary

Review aims to understand how to reduce the regulatory burden

clock 27 September 2022 • 3 min read