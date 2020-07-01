The Chartered Insurance Institute’s

CII plans overhaul of corporate Chartered status
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has laid out its plans to overhaul the corporate Chartered status for firms, in a drive to achieve greater trust among consumers and raise standards across the profession.

CII: FCA must give examples of 'good' practice
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) must provide the industry with examples of good practice, something that has been "missing" from regulatory correspondence to date, according to the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

CII membership up 6%, surplus up 142%
The Chartered Insurance Institute has published its Annual Review for 2011, showing a 6% rise in membership and an operating surplus of £1.85m, more than double last year's £0.764m

PMI exam passes landmark
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (Amii) has announced 500 people have now passed the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)/AMII IF7 private medical insurance (PMI) exam.

CII promoting young blood
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has brought together 28 young insurance professionals to create three New Generation Groups.