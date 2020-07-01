The Chartered Insurance Institute’s
Zurich pushes sales staff to be QCF Level 4 qualified
Insurer Zurich is training its sales staff to obtain the same minimum qualification level as that required of the advisers they speak to.
CII plans overhaul of corporate Chartered status
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has laid out its plans to overhaul the corporate Chartered status for firms, in a drive to achieve greater trust among consumers and raise standards across the profession.
Data protection laws hamper fraud investigations - CII
Fraud investigations are being hindered by companies misusing the Data Protection Act to share data, according to the findings of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).
Shocked IFA discovers "mad" fraudulent clone of firm
A shocked chartered financial planner has been forced to consider a re-brand after discovering his firm's website has been fraudulently cloned.
CII: FCA must give examples of 'good' practice
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) must provide the industry with examples of good practice, something that has been "missing" from regulatory correspondence to date, according to the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).
CII launches apprenticeships guide
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a guide to hiring and getting the best from apprentice employees.
RDR ready advisers are eyeing further qualifications - CII
More than 74,000 Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) exams were taken in financial services subjects in 2011, the CII has said in its Annual Review for 2011.
CII membership up 6%, surplus up 142%
The Chartered Insurance Institute has published its Annual Review for 2011, showing a 6% rise in membership and an operating surplus of £1.85m, more than double last year's £0.764m
PMI exam passes landmark
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (Amii) has announced 500 people have now passed the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)/AMII IF7 private medical insurance (PMI) exam.
CII promoting young blood
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has brought together 28 young insurance professionals to create three New Generation Groups.
Reinsurance: Longevity - Making the A grade
Ron Wheatcroft discusses how three reports published in September demonstrate the difficulties in funding an ageing society.