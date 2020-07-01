smokers
Quitting smoking could 'radically' reduce combined life and CI premiums
Smokers could 'radically' reduce the cost of combined life and critical illness (CI) cover if they kicked the habit, new research has found.
Smokers cost employers additional £4,000 a year
Employers pay an estimated £4,000 per year extra for each employee who smokes compared to the cost of employing a non-smoker, a new study suggests.
Consultation opens to help mental health sufferers quit smoking
The health and social care body NICE has opened consultation on draft guidance to help people stop smoking in secondary care, with a focus on acute mental health services and maternity.
Middle aged Brits unhealthiest in the world - Bupa
Middle aged Britons are the unhealthiest in the world, according to new research.
Healthy living laws 'inevitable' - Friends Prov
Government legislation to restrict unhealthy behaviours like smoking, drinking alcohol and eating fatty foods is inevitable if we are to retain a free NHS, according to a new report.