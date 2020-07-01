single premium
Aegon UK's new life single premiums down 53%
Aegon UK's new protection single premiums for annuities and protection fell by 53% in 2014, with sales of £1.6bn in 2014 compared to £3.4bn in 2013.
Protection premium income increases in second quarter
The total premiums earned from life assurance premiums and income protection has risen by over £100millionin the second quarter of 2014, according to ONS figures.
Nuts and bolts...
More cheap tricks! In COVER's April 2009 issue Nuts and Bolts highlighted two techniques insurers could use to reduce premiums. Anthony Burpitt now outlines two further techniques insurers use to reduce their premiums
ABI - Single premium sales crash; Group protection continues recovery
Protection sales figures released by the ABI today show new single premium business crashed nearly 80% on last year while the group market is proving most resurgent in its recessional recovery.