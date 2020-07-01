Simplified advice
Majority of advisers see future for simplified products
Advisers support the introduction of simplified protection products, with 79.4% seeing a place in the market for them, a survey has found.
Online advice key to growing life insurance - PwC
UK consumers would switch to buying their life insurance on the internet if providers were able to offer professional online advice, a survey conducted for PwC has found.
Keith Churchouse revives simplified advice project
Keith Churchouse, director of Chapters Financial, plans to launch a simplified advice platform in the New Year after earlier putting the project on hold.
Protection advisers need to be clear on simplified advice
Protection advisers will need to be clear when building simplified advice-style propositions to address basic client needs, an adviser firm has warned.
What impact will simplified products have on complex product advice? - Avelo
The emergence of simplified products will need to be clear on target consumer and its impact on more complex product advice, Avelo has said.
FSA confident simplified advice remains answer to post-RDR gap
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) remains confident there will be a viable simplified advice market post-retail distribution review (RDR) implementation and has said it is already seeing well developed plans.
FSA: Protection has priority in simple advice process
Clients' protection needs must take priority over investment ones in a simplified advice regime, the FSA has said.