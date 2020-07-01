Saga
LV= top insurer for customer satisfaction
LV= has been voted the top insurer for customer satisfaction in the 2014 UK Institute of Customer Service Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), and seventh across all sectors.
Nearly a fifth of over-50s are unpaid carers
Some 3.6 million over-50s are unpaid carers, research by Saga Personal finance has found.
Over 50s reluctant to give up most benefits for care funding
The majority of over 50s are unlikely to support giving up many of their free universal benefits in exchange for more funding for health and care.
Saga sees pre-tax profits drop as group hit by £50m IPO costs
Pre-tax profit at Saga dropped by £60m in the six months to 31 July 2014 with IPO costs totalling £50.8m.
Saga floats on main market of LSE
Shares in over-50s insurance specialist Saga were today admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.
Saga confirms float plans
Saga has confirmed plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in a move which could value the company at a reported £3bn.
'Mass confusion' around LTC reforms - Saga
Despite publicity around the cap on long-term care fees, members of the public continue to be confused by the detail of the reforms; according to research.
UK health needs attention - Saga
There is much to be done to improve health in the UK, Saga Services has said.
Car-parking, cleanliness and communication concerns for NHS users
Two thirds of over-50s NHS users have concerns about hospital service, a Saga Health Insurance study has reported.
Alliance demands action on 'unfair' long-term care
An alliance of long-term care groups and campaigners has created a six-point plan calling for urgent and significant reform of the country's "unfair system".
Interview - Jason Sadler
Jason Sadler of Cigna discusses his company's approach to healthcare with Paul Robertson.
Future of long term care: What the experts think
Earlier this week the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) released a report declaring the public was massively disconnected from the reality of long-term care (LTC) costs.
Long-term care - Age, I do abhor thee
Late last year we saw potential for a resurgence of interest from insurers into long-term care funding. Peter Barnett looks at what's happened since then
PruHealth and Saga unveil new over 50 life insurance
PruProtect has teamed up with Saga to launch a new life policy with guaranteed acceptance, with no health questions, and fixed cover and premiums for life.