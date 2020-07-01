royal liver
Opinion: Why the condition counting game is nonsensical
Alan Lakey picks holes in the insurer practice of 'condition counting' in critical illness policies.
Royal London and Royal Liver complete deal
Royal London this morning confirmed it has completed its takeover of Royal Liver.
Progress business heads to Royal London
Royal London has agreed to potentially buy the Progress protection back book business as part of its deal with parent company Royal Liver.
Royal Liver/London takeover talks move to next stage
Royal Liver and Royal London have successfully completed the first stage of merger talks and have signed an agreement setting out the framework for ongoing discussions.
Market Views
The protection industry is expecting a reduction in the number of IFAs post RDR of from 20-50%, depending on the survey chosen. Will this impact on sales of protection and will this prompt the resurgence of in-house sales forces - the man from the Pru?...
Progress in profiling
Royal Liver supports customer segmentation