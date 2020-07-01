ROI
Staff wellbeing named top employer priority
In 2019 Benefits Trends Survey
Eugene Farrell: The value of employee assistance
AXA PPP healthcare's corporate mental health lead explores the workings of the recently launched EAP ROI calculator - and how it can benefit advisers
Group PMI: An increase in confidence
It's no secret that demand for PMI has declined in recent years. But as corporate firms regain their confidence, group PMI has much potential following a renewed focus on value for money. Fiona Murphy reports.
Majority of employers not measuring benefits effect
Two thirds of employers do not have any processes in place to measure the effectiveness of their benefit spend.
Social media: Time to join the party
Thinking of implementing a social media strategy? Paul Robertson asks John Barnes for a few pointers.
Corporate Healthcare: As sick as a dog
The corporate healthcare market is looking a bit peaky, but with a bit of goodwill it is sustainable, writes Elliott Hurst.
The 'Holy Grail' - assessing employee benefit spaend
Return on benefit spend has been described as one of the most elusive goals for HR departments, but finding ways to even assess the evidence and measure results can present real problems. Seán Flynn investigates