Colin Fitzgerald: It's ROI, but not as we know it!

Advisers & providers – your country’s SMEs need you! Thought #3

“What you measure usually gets paid attention to, and what you pay attention to, usually gets better," Seth Godin, American author and former dot com business executive
“What you measure usually gets paid attention to, and what you pay attention to, usually gets better," Seth Godin, American author and former dot com business executive
  • Colin Fitzgerald
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

L&G group protection distribution director assesses the value of ‘softer’ performance indicators over ‘hard’ data

The futures of both UK business and the insurance sector - providers and intermediaries - have always been intertwined, but perhaps more so now than ever before. At a time when business success rests on battening down the hatches and plugging the leaks, the way in which we - as an insurance industry - partner with clients to help them ride this storm will determine not only their success but ours too. This is ultimately about the health and happiness of people. Employees place a certain level...

To continue reading...

More on Group Protection