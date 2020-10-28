Colin Fitzgerald: It's ROI, but not as we know it!
Advisers & providers – your country’s SMEs need you! Thought #3
L&G group protection distribution director assesses the value of ‘softer’ performance indicators over ‘hard’ data
The futures of both UK business and the insurance sector - providers and intermediaries - have always been intertwined, but perhaps more so now than ever before. At a time when business success rests on battening down the hatches and plugging the leaks, the way in which we - as an insurance industry - partner with clients to help them ride this storm will determine not only their success but ours too. This is ultimately about the health and happiness of people. Employees place a certain level...
