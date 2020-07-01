risk management
IRM releases new risk management model guide
The Institute of Risk Management's (IRM) Internal Model Industry Forum (IMIF) has published its eighth guidance document for the insurance market
Barnett Waddingham launches Solvency II calculator
Barnett Waddingham has launched ‘SIIMPLIFY' which will allow companies to calculate standard formula capital requirements for Solvency II.
Insurers have still not embedded risk management in their own boards
The boards of insurance companies have still not implemented a fully effective risk culture in their organisations despite significant investment since the financial crisis of 2008.
Questions to ask about… Climbing & mountaineering
Climbing and mountaineering are growing as a sport yet they can be potentially hazardous and occasionally fatal. By asking the right questions about the type of climbing, underwriters can ensure the correct price is charged for the risk explains Nicky...