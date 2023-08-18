Insurtech Spotlight: Indeez

In a series of profiles on insurtech firms that are doing something different, Jaskeet Briah speaks to Nicola Middleton, vice president of global strategic partnerships at Paris-based insurtech broker Indeez about its business proposition and growth plans.
With just over three years in the market, Indeez started out offering insurance and benefits to support the income protection needs of independent workers, including gig workers, freelancers and temporary workers in the UK and Europe. The business - which is now split into social protection and green mobility - offers accident and sickness cover, professional indemnity and public liability through its social protection department. Specifically, the accident and sickness cover through Indeez includes paid time off to recover when injured or sick, coverage for work accidents from hospit...
