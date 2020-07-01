Richard Walsh

Planet Insurance
Planet Insurance

The debate between insurers "right" to assess risk vs concerns about unethical discrimination has come into sharp focus again.

What lies beneath?
What lies beneath?

The reorganising of the NHS will open opportunities for private health provision. Richard Walsh highlights likely scenarios

  • PMI
Planet Insurance
Planet Insurance

In the run up to the election, there are changes on the horizon for regulating insurance, particularly in the area of consumer protection.