Richard Walsh
CII encourages use of electronic medical records in latest report
'Results within this report show where benefits of digitalisation can be found'
CII and SAMI to launch medical data underwriting project
To improve access to protection
DWP clarifies Universal Credit position on protection pay-outs
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued a clarification that pay-outs from term life, critical and terminal illness insurance policies will not impact means-testing for Universal Credit.
Tom Baigrie: Have the stars aligned?
The recent DWP update on Universal Credit presents the protection industry with a 'wonderful opportunity'
DWP: Mortgage protection pay-outs excluded from means-testing
Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to benefits assessed
Richard Walsh: Sick pay vs group income protection
Potential changes to workplace sick pay entitlement could provide a group income protection opportunity for advisers
IPTF: Neil McCarthy joins executive committee
Appointed to help promote and improve income protection
Planet Insurance: The fable of the wood people
Richard Walsh tells the fantastical tale of ill-thought-out pension reforms.
Planet Insurance
The debate between insurers "right" to assess risk vs concerns about unethical discrimination has come into sharp focus again.
Planet Insurance: Income Protection transparency
This new year promises to produce some valuable innovations in the income protection market.
Planet Insurance - Intermediaries Directive Two
Get ready for IMD2. Yes, the EU Commission is reviewing the Intermediaries Directive and it is now reaching full consultation stage.
What lies beneath?
The reorganising of the NHS will open opportunities for private health provision. Richard Walsh highlights likely scenarios
Planet Insurance
In the run up to the election, there are changes on the horizon for regulating insurance, particularly in the area of consumer protection.