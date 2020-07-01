RGA

What will be the next 'big thing'?
What will be the next 'big thing'?

The protection industry is forever predicting positive change to grow the market. Jonathan Hughes, a reinsurance actuary, assesses the odds of this happening soon.

Auto-analytics - quantifying the self
Auto-analytics - quantifying the self

The burgeoning Quantified Self movement, consisting of those who track what was eaten and expended, vital metabolic statistics and even mood states, is fast taking root throughout the world. Amy Friedman reports.

Verdin joins RGA
Verdin joins RGA

RGA UK Names Richard Verdin will take up the post of chief marketing officer, UK and Ireland at RGA UK on the first of January.

Takaful - mutual ideas in the Muslim world
Takaful - mutual ideas in the Muslim world

Takaful insurance is common in most of the Muslim world, but what is its potential in the UK? Greg Becker looks at one of the most developed takaful markets - Malaysia.

  • PMI
A matter of life (and death)...
A matter of life (and death)...

Following Morgan Stanley's lead, RGA asked a teenager, Sean Brewer, to conduct research into insurance. The results, with a foreword from Greg Becker, were enlightening

  • PMI