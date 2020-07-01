RGA
EXCLUSIVE: Omnilife closes to new business
A 'strategic' decision
Converting the UK to conversion options
How could we quickly increase volume in the UK protection market by 5%? Mick James looks to conversion options as a possible answer.
What will be the next 'big thing'?
The protection industry is forever predicting positive change to grow the market. Jonathan Hughes, a reinsurance actuary, assesses the odds of this happening soon.
Banning protection commissions - the Netherlands experience
Did a commission ban in the Netherlands damage the market? Rijn van der Linden says not and draws some parallels with the UK
ZMOT = Opportunity for insurers
Adriano de Matteis explores the ZMOT concept and how insurers globally could put it to work.
Auto-analytics - quantifying the self
The burgeoning Quantified Self movement, consisting of those who track what was eaten and expended, vital metabolic statistics and even mood states, is fast taking root throughout the world. Amy Friedman reports.
Verdin joins RGA
RGA UK Names Richard Verdin will take up the post of chief marketing officer, UK and Ireland at RGA UK on the first of January.
Blog: Nudge, nudge at the LUCID conference
Psychological techniques can help insurance applicants and claimants give insurers fuller information, according to Philip Graves, one of the world's leading experts in consumer behaviour.
Around the world:The life-saving tablet
The much-loved tablet device now has a fast-growing role as an all-in-one sales tool for life insurance distributors, especially in Japan. Amy Friedman explains.
Around the world - AFLAC ducks in the USA
A clever marketing campaign in the US has transformed one company's brand and distribution. Jason Hurley explains.
Around the world: SE Asian DIY buyers
In Asia's ASEAN region, life insurers are looking for ways to reach budget-conscious ‘do-it-yourselfers' of all generations. Peter Tan examines one company's successful cultivation strategy.
Around the world: Do you drive like a girl?
This month, Jason Hurley stays close to home in the UK, looking a new, possibly industry-changing, way of branding and distributing insurance.
Motor sports - safer than ever
As Formula 1 season shifts into gear, Chris Boatman assesses the underwriting implications of motorsport.
Bereaved left to struggle alone in first months - RGA
Nearly half of people in a relationship would struggle with bills early after a death, while the sector takes an average three month to pay out a life policy.
Around the World: Japanese insurer grows and thrives online
A Japanese insurer is reaping the rewards of embracing the technological revolution, writes Greg Goodfliesh.
Mediation Directive commission disclosure just a storm in a teacup?
The debate around increased transparency on insurance broker commission disclosure, proposed in the Insurance Mediation Directive II draft, is just a storm in a teacup, industry experts have said.
Around the World: Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Smart underwriting, Smart phones, Smart People: Voila!
Ireland Life and CI Insurance - a family affair?
Child CI cover is a common benefit on critical illness products in the UK. In Ireland, regulations allow insurers to take cover relating to children a step further, as Greg Becker expains.
Takaful - mutual ideas in the Muslim world
Takaful insurance is common in most of the Muslim world, but what is its potential in the UK? Greg Becker looks at one of the most developed takaful markets - Malaysia.
Tanzania: Creating a market in the mobile world
For many in the third world, micro-insurance is where their protection purchasing history will start, and maybe this is where many should start in the developed world too? Greg Becker looks to Tanzania.
RGA Conference: Insurer growth will depend on distribution individuality
Insurer growth will not be about products but rather distribution individuality, RGA said at its conference yesterday.
RGA Conference: Will IP fill in widening CI gap?
The widening critical illness protection gap will only get worse but there will be no easy answer, reinsurer RGA has said.
A matter of life (and death)...
Following Morgan Stanley's lead, RGA asked a teenager, Sean Brewer, to conduct research into insurance. The results, with a foreword from Greg Becker, were enlightening
Feature: Politics aside, can we help the elderly?
Leaving aside the politics, can private insurance help to solve the problem of looking after the elderly? Jason Hurley puts the case.