Bupa results: Revenues up, profit down
Bupa UK has reported that its revenues increased in the first half of 2015, with UK revenue growing 3% to £1,375m, however underlying profit fell 10% to £55.4m, compared to 2014.

Profits down but premiums up for Zurich
Zurich's UK Life business saw profits fall 17% to £55m for the first half of 2015 compared to the first half of 2014 however annualised premium equivalent rose 35% to £466m, the insurer's half year results have revealed.

Mixed protection results for L&G
Legal and General (L&G) saw their UK protection gross premiums grow 4% (£31m) while UK protection new business annual premiums declined by 3% (£4m) in the first half (H1) of 2015 compared to H1 2014.

AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.

Swiss Re net income up 11%
Swiss Re saw its net income increase 11% to $2.3bn in the first half of 2015, the reinsurer's second quarter results have revealed.