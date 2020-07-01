Q2
Holloway Friendly pays 98% of income protection claims for 2018
2% increase on 2017
IRESS' revenue up while profits fall
IRESS has seen it operating revenue in the UK increase by 4.1%, to £28.9m, while profits excluding Enterprise Lending were down 1.7% to £6.5m.
Royal London protection business up 43%
Royal London saw its protection intermediary new business volumes increase by 43% to £231m, the insurer's half year results have revealed.
Bupa results: Revenues up, profit down
Bupa UK has reported that its revenues increased in the first half of 2015, with UK revenue growing 3% to £1,375m, however underlying profit fell 10% to £55.4m, compared to 2014.
Profits down but premiums up for Zurich
Zurich's UK Life business saw profits fall 17% to £55m for the first half of 2015 compared to the first half of 2014 however annualised premium equivalent rose 35% to £466m, the insurer's half year results have revealed.
Mixed protection results for L&G
Legal and General (L&G) saw their UK protection gross premiums grow 4% (£31m) while UK protection new business annual premiums declined by 3% (£4m) in the first half (H1) of 2015 compared to H1 2014.
AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.
Swiss Re net income up 11%
Swiss Re saw its net income increase 11% to $2.3bn in the first half of 2015, the reinsurer's second quarter results have revealed.
LV= sees protection sales rise by 50%
LV= has seen its protection sales increase by 50% in the first six months of 2015 with £144m of sales.
Interview: Can we underwrite using big data and telemetrics?
Can protection be underwritten solely through telemetrics and big data? Darren Spriggs believes it can and explains all to Paul Robertson.
Ageas new broom: A coming of age
As Ageas comes of age, new broom Steve Casey reveals to Paul Robertson his hopes for providers' future.