Punter Southall Health & Protection
Howden acquires Columbian employee benefits specialist
Restrepo Henao S.A Corredores de Seguros
Punter Southall Health & Protection rebrands as Howden
Completes first part of integration
Why are companies turning to virtual workplace health solutions?
Virtual GP services have doubled in three years
UK employers should embrace digital healthcare to reduce absenteeism during winter
Online doctors and telemedicine services should be offered to staff to help ease the strain on GPs, says Jan Lawson of Punter Southall Health & Protection.