Progress from Royal Liver

Boosting your image
Boosting your image

Advisers looking to survive hard times could consider investing in marketing. Aidan Dewhurst explains

Risk Clinic: Protecting against redundancy
Risk Clinic: Protecting against redundancy

My client Dave has very little disposable income. He is employed, but having seen friends made redundant through the recession, he has been spooked about his financial instability, although he has no indication that his job is at risk. He is single with...

Raising the bar

As Progress from Royal Liver reaches its five year milestone, Mike Warr discusses a narrowing of the market's focus with Paul Robertson

Risk Clinic Case Study

James and his wife Monica, both 30, work together as interior designers. Monica is pregnant and they want to revisit their insurance. They currently have only a £120,000 joint life policy on their mortgage and nothing on their business together. Where...

Market Views

Do you think that the introduction of Bright Grey's new cut-down CI policy, set to be sold exclusively online, will impact customers that would previously have visited an IFA? Is this the shape of things to come?

Targeting consumer needs

Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....

Risk Clinic: Protecting a single parent
Risk Clinic: Protecting a single parent

Beverly, 42, earns £44,000 working as an architect for a large building company. She has nerve damage in her right arm caused by a car accident a few years ago for which she was not at fault. She is divorced with custody of two children aged 11 and 14....