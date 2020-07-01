Progress from Royal Liver
Progress business heads to Royal London
Royal London has agreed to potentially buy the Progress protection back book business as part of its deal with parent company Royal Liver.
Boosting your image
Advisers looking to survive hard times could consider investing in marketing. Aidan Dewhurst explains
Progress improves CI claims approval rate
Progress has revealed it paid 89.5% of critical illness (CI) claims in the first seven months of the year.
Risk Clinic: Protecting against redundancy
My client Dave has very little disposable income. He is employed, but having seen friends made redundant through the recession, he has been spooked about his financial instability, although he has no indication that his job is at risk. He is single with...
Is there any protection from the World Cup?
Steve Elliott, technical manager at Progress from Royal Liver wonders if there is any mileage in the Cup for his industry.
Progress from Royal Liver wins Sales and Marketing Excellence awards
Progress enjoyed a successful night at this year's British Excellence in Sales & Marketing Awards (BESMA).
LifeSearch attacks Family Income Benefit commuting
LifeSearch has accused providers of commuting Family Income Benefit (FIB) payments into lump sum payments and called for the practice to stop.
Progress re-prices Family Income Cover
Progress from Royal Liver has made reductions across its Family Income Cover premiums.
Raising the bar
As Progress from Royal Liver reaches its five year milestone, Mike Warr discusses a narrowing of the market's focus with Paul Robertson
Risk Clinic Case Study
Leon, (50) a shipping manager, has just married Emma (45) who has an 18 year-old daughter, Joanne.
Progress from Royal Liver has released its first batch of claims statistics
The provider, which is now five years old, paid out £7.5m in benefits to customers between 01/01/09 and 31/10/09.
Risk Clinic Case Study
James and his wife Monica, both 30, work together as interior designers. Monica is pregnant and they want to revisit their insurance. They currently have only a £120,000 joint life policy on their mortgage and nothing on their business together. Where...
Progress in profiling
Royal Liver supports customer segmentation
Market Views
Do you think that the introduction of Bright Grey's new cut-down CI policy, set to be sold exclusively online, will impact customers that would previously have visited an IFA? Is this the shape of things to come?
Targeting consumer needs
Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....
Risk Clinic: Protecting a single parent
Beverly, 42, earns £44,000 working as an architect for a large building company. She has nerve damage in her right arm caused by a car accident a few years ago for which she was not at fault. She is divorced with custody of two children aged 11 and 14....