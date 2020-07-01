profits
New business protection product from LV= as profits rise
LV= will launch a business protection product, the insurer has announced as it revealed profits rose across its life business in the first half of 2015.
Reinsurers face 'competitive pressures' - Standard & Poor's
Reinsurers are facing pressure from competition and are likely to find it difficult to maintain strong profitability in the next two years, Standard & Poor's has warned.
Reinsurance 'shark tank' means mergers ahead - Standard & Poor's
The global reinsurance industry is likely to see more mergers and the next 12 to 24 months are unlikely to see a return to the profitability of the last five years, a report from Standard & Poors' has warned.
IRESS' revenue up while profits fall
IRESS has seen it operating revenue in the UK increase by 4.1%, to £28.9m, while profits excluding Enterprise Lending were down 1.7% to £6.5m.
Openwork triples profits
Openwork has more tripled its operating profits to £5.5m in 2014, up from £1.7m in 2013.
Business volumes and profits rising for insurers
Business volumes grew between March and May 2015, while overall profitability of business rose sharply for life insurers, a Confederation of British Industry(CBI)/PwC survey has found.
Wesleyan profits up 32%
Mutual Wesleyan's total operating profit for 2014 was up 32% at £40.3m the mutual has reported.
LV= group operating profit drops £19m
LV= has seen its group operating profit for 2014 decrease to £86m, down from £105m in 2013.
UPDATED: LifeSearch to become a partnership
LifeSearch has announced it is working towards partnership status in the next five years with profits shared among staff.
Aviva posts £680m loss after US writedown
Insurer Aviva recorded a loss after tax of more than £680m in the first half of the year, after writing down some £870m of goodwill at its US business.
Zurich protection up 26% as UK Life grows steadily
Zurich UK's protection sector led the way as its Life business grew by 6% last year, taking the total value of new premiums (APE) to £501m.