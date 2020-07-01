Prime Minister
Prime minister declares £75m for prostate cancer research
The biggest UK government investment yet for this type of cancer
UK insurers will benefit significantly from Cameron's plans
The UK insurer sector will benefit significantly from the Prime Minister's strengthening of links to India, an independent financial services body has said.
PM and NHS reforms face fresh attacks
The government's contentious NHS reforms have commenced their second reading in the House of Lords among fresh controversy, including a renewed attack on the Prime Minister.
Public health experts condemn 'irreperable harm' of NHS reforms
Almost 400 public health experts have given the government's NHS reforms a damning review.
PM faces NHS row as Minister admits reforms give private sector 'genuine opportunites'
Medical professions have rejected claims by the Prime Minister that the amended NHS reforms have their full support.
Govt has "listened" and "learned" as significant changes to NHS Bill made
Prime Minister David Cameron said the government had "listened" and "learned" as he announced significant changes to the Health and Social Care Bill.