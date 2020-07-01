PRA (Prudential Regulatory Authority)
PRA publishes final Solvency II rules
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has published its final rules setting out how the Solvency II Directive will be implemented in the UK.
Regulators approve Aviva-Friends Life merger
The merger between Friends Life and Aviva has been cleared by the regulators, meaning that only the shareholder vote now remains to be cleared.
One third of insurers 'in some form' of wind down - PRA
One third of insurers authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) are 'in some form' of wind down; Paul Fisher of the PRA has said.
Members approve Family Investments' merger with Engage Mutual
The members of Family Investments and Engage Mutual have both voted in favour of a merger of the two companies which will create one of the biggest mutuals in the UK.
Ageas Protect to launch WOL with long-term care
Ageas Protect has said it will launch a whole of life policy with a long-term care component in 2015.
PRA publishes consultation on accountability regime
The Prudential Regulation Authority has published a consultation paper to introduce a accountability regime for insurance.
FSCS proposals could impact protection
The Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) consultation into increasing compensation payable under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) could affect protection policies, a consultancy has said.
'How not to do it': Tyrie pans EU over Solvency II
Treasury Select Committee pans solvency II implementation by PRA
New regulator to boast 4,000 staff
The number of staff at the new financial services regulator will be approaching 4,000 by the time it comes into force next month.
Takaful - mutual ideas in the Muslim world
Takaful insurance is common in most of the Muslim world, but what is its potential in the UK? Greg Becker looks at one of the most developed takaful markets - Malaysia.
Regulation has mixed impact on life insurers - Fitch
Auto-enrolment will be a positive for life insurers but the FSA break-up will likely stifle business, an actuarial consultant has said.
FSA: Establishing PRA will cost up to £150m
Setting up the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) could cost up to £150m, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) said today.
PRA chief sets out future vision for insurance
Julian Adams, director of the Financial Services Authority's (FSA) insurance division and soon to be in role at the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), has moved to address concerns that the new regulator would be overseeing the banking and insurance...
Market views: The FCA's view of future regulation
Can you see a change in focus for the FSA's replacement, following its renaming to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), rather than the previously suggested Consumer Protection and Markets Authority (CPMA)?