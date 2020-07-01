positive solutions
FOS advice complaints drop as Sesame tops pile once more
1,044 complaints against advisers in six months
Intrinsic poised to buy Positive Solutions from Aegon
Network Intrinsic is set to buy national IFA firm Positive Solutions from parent company Aegon.
Advisers make waves with accountants but struggle with solicitors
Adviser professional partnerships with accountants have proved much more successful than those with solicitors, Positive Solutions has reported.
Positive Solutions links up with protection portal
Adviser firm Positive Solutions has linked up with LifeQuote in an aim to support advisers post-RDR.
Confident advisers report boost from protection business
Advisers have reported confidence post-RDR and a boost to business from increased protection income streams.
British Friendly teams up with Pos Sol
British Friendly has launched its income protection (IP) product with network Positive Solutions.
Positive Solutions hosts partner roadshows
Positive Solutions is hosting a series of "Wealth Synergy Events" for its IFA partners across the UK.
Fortis teams-up with SimplyBiz
Fortis has partnered with adviser network SimplyBiz.