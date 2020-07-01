Policy changes / product development
Aegon: 'Flexible' protection needed as divorces increase
Aegon has warned that protection propositions need to be flexible to help divorcing couples cope financially as new figures revealed that mid-life divorces are increasing.
100% of advisers support benefit reminders - survey
All advisers surveyed for a report by Epoq Legal supported insurers doing more to remind clients about added benefits in their ongoing communications and marketing.
Now Health International unveils rate and product changes
Now Health International will raise premiums for business underwritten in its European branch by 2%, while offering a 10% introductory discount for new individual Europe and Global customers.
Exeter Family Friendly cuts premiums on PMI product
Exeter Family Friendly has reduced premium rates on its 'Health Essentials for Me' private medical insurance (PMI)plan by up to 10%.