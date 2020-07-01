PMI/Private Medical Insurance
Private healthcare prices becoming more transparent but further progress needed, warns PHIN
More than 4,500 consultants in the UK submitted their fees
Brett Hill: Adapting to an ageing workforce
By 2020, a third of Britain's workforce will be aged over 50 and so, writes Brett Hill, employers and insurers need to evolve and reassess how best to help older staff prolong their careers
PHIN launches consultant portal
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) will today make access to its secure online portal available to consultants working in private healthcare, giving them the opportunity to review their entire clinical practice data for the first time,...
AMII confirms PMI summit date
Registration for the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) Health and Wellbeing Summit is now open.
The Right PMI Network updates quote engine
The Right PMI Network has announced a number of developments to its PMI sourcing system, PMI Quote.
IPMI country focus: China
In a country spanning 9.6 million kilometres square and boasting a population of 1.3 billion, it is not surprising that healthcare is varied in China, writes Expatriate Healthcare's Lee Gerry.
VitalityHealth overhauls PMI pricing measures
VitalityHealth has announced it will change its renewal pricing approach for individual private medical insurance (PMI) policies within the guidance of a new 'Fair, Intuitive and Transparent' (FIT) framework.
AMII Summit: AMII amends constitution to give corporate partners greater influence
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has amended its constitution to give corporate partners from the health insurance industry greater clout within the trade body.
COVER Excellence Awards 2016: Provider shortlist revealed
COVER Magazine has revealed the provider shortlists for the COVER Excellence Awards 2016 which will be held on Wednesday 5th October 2016 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.
SimplyHealth saleswoman sentenced for £31k PMI commission scam
An insurance saleswoman employed by SimplyHealth has been sentenced after she deliberately mis-sold large numbers of corporate health plan policies in a £31,500 commission scam.
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network announces weekly commissions and referral service
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has announced that it will be paying commissions on a weekly basis.
UK PMI costs to face largest increase in five years
UK health insurance costs are anticipated to grow by 6.5% in 2016, the largest increase in five years, according to Willis Towers Watson's 2016 Global Medical Trends report.
AXA Strategic Ventures invests in health tech start up
Insurer AXA's venture capital platform AXA Strategic Ventures has invested in BioBeats - a machine learning platform that delivers information about the wellbeing of individuals in real time.
AMII AGM: AMII lobbies for IPT exemption
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has pledged to lobby the government for health insurance to be exempt from Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) as a single industry voice.
Preventive healthcare 'key' to workplace health
Improved ease of access (46%) and increased availability (46%) of preventive health services for employees are key for better workplace health in the next five years, AXA PPP has said.
ECIS: 84% rise in cancer treatment costs for tradespeople
The cost of health insurance claims for cancer treatment among contractors and tradespeople has increased by 84% since 2012 according to ECIS.
Health-on-Line and InsureMe-on-Line awarded customer service accreditation
Bournemouth-based insurers Health-on-Line and InsureMe-on-Line recently received accreditation from national independent review site, Feefo, for achieving a consistently high service satisfaction rating from customers during 2015.
Cash plans should be zero rated for IPT
Sovereign Healthcare's Russ Piper asks whether Insurance Premium Tax should be levied on health care cash plans.
APRIL UK appoints commercial director
APRIL UK has appointed Daren Kittle to the newly created role of commercial director.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches PMI in Equatorial Guinea
Allianz Worldwide Care has partnered with Equatorial Guinea Insurance Company (EGICO) to create group health insurance plans for companies employing both domestic and international workers in the country.
Jessica Ennis-Hill extends Vitality partnership
Vitality has extended its partnership with Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill for another three years.
Freedom Health Insurance establishes own insurer
Freedom Health Insurance completed the establishment of its own insurer, Freedom Health Cell within Advent Insurance PCC Limited in March 2016.
IPT increase should not see a flood of changes
Xerox HR Services' Simon Crewe says the increase to Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) can instead be viewed as an opportunity for clients to future proof their healthcare benefits.