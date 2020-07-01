PMI/Private Medical Insurance

PHIN launches consultant portal
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) will today make access to its secure online portal available to consultants working in private healthcare, giving them the opportunity to review their entire clinical practice data for the first time,...

AMII confirms PMI summit date
Registration for the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) Health and Wellbeing Summit is now open.

IPMI country focus: China
In a country spanning 9.6 million kilometres square and boasting a population of 1.3 billion, it is not surprising that healthcare is varied in China, writes Expatriate Healthcare's Lee Gerry.

VitalityHealth overhauls PMI pricing measures
VitalityHealth has announced it will change its renewal pricing approach for individual private medical insurance (PMI) policies within the guidance of a new 'Fair, Intuitive and Transparent' (FIT) framework.

AMII AGM: AMII lobbies for IPT exemption
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has pledged to lobby the government for health insurance to be exempt from Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) as a single industry voice.

Preventive healthcare 'key' to workplace health
Improved ease of access (46%) and increased availability (46%) of preventive health services for employees are key for better workplace health in the next five years, AXA PPP has said.

