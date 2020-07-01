Plan Money

Critical knowledge
The critical illness market remains driven by definitions as 2015 sees insurers facing an ABI deadline and advisers with a need for 'complex' knowledge, writes Thomas Smith

Case study - refugees and protection
I have a client looking to buy life and income protection (IP) cover. My problem is that, although he has indefinite leave to remain in the UK, he is a refugee and has no long-term medical or financial history. What problems are we likely to encounter?...