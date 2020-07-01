Plan Money
COVER Feature: Up close and personal
At the coalface of financial advice
Ombudsman offers clarity on mortgage protection cover
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has sought to provide clarity regarding any potential confusion over the products advisers should recommend to clients to cover a decreasing loan or mortgage.
Critical knowledge
The critical illness market remains driven by definitions as 2015 sees insurers facing an ABI deadline and advisers with a need for 'complex' knowledge, writes Thomas Smith
The frustrating anomaly of protection advice
Like it or not, when assessing the hours of work per case in relation to the remuneration, protection business is often less profitable than other lines of advice.
Advisers keen to ditch multi-application processes
A quarter of protection advisers at a recent industry body training session said they were keen to ditch multi-application approaches in favour of more efficient pre-underwriting processes.
Tenet gives critical illness comparison site seal of approval
Adviser network Tenet has given the seal of approval to a critical illness comparison website for its members to use at discounted rates when assessing the market.
Advisers partnering aggregator trend continues
An aggregator will be partnering with many IFA firms in a bid to serve all client needs.
Advisers unaware of incoming consumer insurance law impact - provider
Advisers have not realised the impact the incoming Consumer Insurance Act will have when inputting medical information, a medical information provider has warned.
Protection Review 2012: Not low-value clients, rather low-value transactions
Advisers need to offer a spectrum of services from automated to full holistic financial planning, IFA firm Plan Money has stated.
Case study - refugees and protection
I have a client looking to buy life and income protection (IP) cover. My problem is that, although he has indefinite leave to remain in the UK, he is a refugee and has no long-term medical or financial history. What problems are we likely to encounter?...