personal touch
Personal Touch adds Cirencester's IP policy to panel
Cirencester Friendly's income protection (IP) policy My Earnings Insurance has been added to Personal Touch Financial Services' (PTFS) protection panel.
Personal Touch launches member business development programme
Personal Touch Financial Services has launched a new business development programme offering member firms training and support in running successful businesses.
Personal Touch offers British Friendly's IP plan
Personal Touch has become the first network to offer British Friendly's income protection product.