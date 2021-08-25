Personal skills ranked highest for new industry entrants: CII

A poll carried out among insurance industry professionals by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) found that personal skills are the most important competency requirement for fresh entrants to the profession to possess.

Of 800 CII members, 56% stated that the right combination of attributes for successful social interaction was the most crucial quality for new industry entrants.

Just over one third of respondents (34%) highlighted the need for technical knowledge for new industry starters.

Computer literacy was cited as the highest priority skill to have for those beginning their insurance career by 5% of those surveyed and another 5% felt literacy was top of the tree of skills fresh entrants needed to have on their first day in the job.

Gill White, chief customer officer of the CII, commented: "The findings of the poll very much support the CII's view that there is a vital combination of skills, knowledge and behaviours that combine to make a professional.

"We have just opened a consultation with all our stakeholders on the future competency framework to ensure everyone in the profession can refer to a common standard for that combination of competencies and encourage members to help us make sure that the right personal skills are identified alongside knowledge and behaviours so that we can help attract, develop and retain the professionals our customers need to serve their needs."