personal finance education
Advisers light up 'amber warning' on future of profession
Nearly two-thirds of advisers have expressed concerns that the UK education system is incapable of delivering on the next generation of advisers.
Capita to provide free tools and licences to students
In a bid to encourage entrants to the financial services sector, Capita Financial Software is to provide free advice tools to Manchester Metropolitan University.
Advice should be jargon free - 1st Exchange
Technology provider 1st Exchange has called for the industry to use plain language to ensure product information is jargon free and more accessible to consumers.
LifeSearch launches petition for finance education in schools
LifeSearch has initiated a petition to start personal finance lessons in UK schools.