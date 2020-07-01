old mutual
Old Mutual Wealth financial planning business rebrands to Quilter
Firm advises more than 5,500 households
Quilter lists as standalone business with valuation of £2.8bn
Quilter plc, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has finally separated from parent company Old Mutual and lists independently on the London Stock Exchange today with a market capitalisation of approximately £2.758bn.
Paul Roberts: Responsibility beyond the claim
Old Mutual Wealth's Paul Roberts explores how insurers can reinstate or continue cover following a critical illness claim
Old Mutual Wealth appoints David Still as MD for life assurance
He joins from Aviva UK where he was managing director of its 'Heritage' closed book
Old Mutual Wealth to change name to Quilter
The move is to separate entity from Old Mutual
Ex-Bankhall and Skandia CEO joins Gryphon as chairman
Peter Mann joins the insurer's board following acquisition of Guardian Assurance.
Old Mutual estimates closing London base will cost up to £65m
Announced managed separation in March
Old Mutual Wealth outlines demerger plans; London jobs cut by 15%
London head office seen 15% staff reduction
Old Mutual Wealth to acquire £200m financial planning firm DQS
Acquisition adds £200m in assets
Old Mutual rejoins ABI membership
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has confirmed that Old Mutual Wealth is returning to membership.
Old Mutual faces shareholder revolt over 'unusual' CEO pay package
Proposed package equals 1,000% of base salary
Old Mutual shares up 11% after reports of £9bn break-up plan
FTSE 100 listed company
FCA refers six firms to enforcement in closed-book life insurance investigation
Further work planned following closed book review
Old Mutual Wealth releases 2015 Protect claims statistics
Old Mutual Wealth's protection business paid out 95.43% of critical illness claims in 2015, the insurer revealed.
Old Mutual named Britain's healthiest small company
The winners of Britain's Healthiest Company have been announced, including Old Mutual which won as the healthiest small company.
Paul Roberts moves to Old Mutual Wealth
Paul Roberts has been appointed head of business development for protection at Old Mutual Wealth, leading the firm's distribution strategy.
Old Mutual International announces trust tool
Old Mutual International has introduced a Trust Decision Tool and Trust Form Finder, to help advisers select trusts for clients.
Old Mutual adds 'There for You' across Protect policies
Old Mutual Wealth has added a comprehensive support service, called ‘There for You', at no extra cost to its range of Protect policies.
LifeQuote adds whole of life comparison service
Lifequote has added a whole of life (WoL) comparison service, after research found Inheritance Tax (IHT) and estate planning are adding to the demand for WoL.
Old Mutual's head of protection Jefferies departs
Old Mutual Wealth has confirmed its head of protection Ian Jefferies is to leave the insurer.
Opinion: Why the condition counting game is nonsensical
Alan Lakey picks holes in the insurer practice of 'condition counting' in critical illness policies.
Budget 2015: Inheritance tax threshold to rise
Leaked documents from the upcoming 2015 Budget have shown that the threshold for inheritance tax (IHT) is set to rise for the first time since 2009.
Majority of advisers see future for simplified products
Advisers support the introduction of simplified protection products, with 79.4% seeing a place in the market for them, a survey has found.
Govt abandons nil rate trust band plans
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement has confirmed that the single settlement nil rate band on trusts will not come into effect in April 2015 following consultation responses.