occupational health (OH)
Fit for Work - how far we've come
Fit for Work's medical director Dr Lucy Goundry discusses the service's progress so far.
Fit for Work employee referral service launches
Employers facing lengthy staff sickness absences can now refer employees to the fully operational Fit for Work (FfW) health service.
Fit for Work service completes national rollout
The Fit for Work (FfW) service, which aims to reduce the impact of long-term sickness absence, has completed its nationwide rollout after going live across all of England.
AXA PPP's Vickery elected to Council for Work and Health board
AXA PPP healthcare's head of musculoskeletal services, Jan Vickery, has been elected to the board of directors of the Council for Work & Health.
BHSF acquires WellWork
Health Insurance group BHSF has acquired WellWork Limited in its fifth acquisition since May 2012.
HR teams 'regularly' engage with staff mental health
The majority of HR professionals are now regularly engaging with employees to gain an insight into their mental wellbeing, a survey for PMI Health Group has found.
Aria Assistance acquires Premier Occupational Healthcare and announces core team
Aria Assistance, formed after the management buyout of Europ Assistance UK & Ireland, is fulfilling its commitment to providing occupational health services with the acquisition of Premier Occupational Healthcare (POHC).
Rehabilitation - A voyage of recovery
Paul Avis argues that, in a price sensitive era, early intervention and rehabilitation are important for the containment of group income protection premiums