The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

Dr Tarun Gupta joined Legal & General in September 2020 as medical officer for their UK Protection business, having previously operated as both as GP and occupational physician, and in investment banking with institutions including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. "Tarun joined us to help further develop and enhance our protection products," says Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General UK Protection. "Initially using his expertise as a GP, occupational physician and...