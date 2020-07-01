NHS/National Health Service
Paraplanner to donate kidney to diabetic wife
One in 100,000 chance
Now Healthcare Group launches "Now NHS"
Now Healthcare Group (NHG) has launched a primary healthcare and pharmacy digital health platform; Now NHS.
Queen's Speech 2016: Legislation to restrict free NHS access for migrants
Legislation will be introduced to ensure that overseas visitors pay for the health treatment they receive in the UK, the 2016 Queen's Speech announced today.
Department of Health increases prescription and dental charges
The Department of Health announced a hike in NHS charges and voucher values in England from 1 April 2016, in parliament today.
NHS maternity services must set personal care budgets
Pregnant women should receive personal care budgets of up to £3,000 to have more control over maternity care, a review commissioned by NHS England has recommended.
Public reports record levels of 'dissatisfaction' with the NHS
The British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey for 2015 has reported the largest rise in dissatisfaction with the National Health Service in years, according to analysis from The King's Fund.
Benenden launches corporate health insurance
Benenden has launched Benenden Business Healthcare which offers a bespoke package of benefits designed to tackle long-term absenteeism.
IPMI should be a requirement for non-EU citizens
Richard Walsh sees an opportunity to grow IPMI solutions in a ‘complex' UK health system
Non-EU patients should pay for A&E and some GP services - govt
The Department of Health is consulting on charging overseas visitors and migrants using the NHS in England to A&E visits and ambulance services as well as some GP examinations.
CQC warning about patient safety and hospital problems
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published its first national assessment of health and adult social care services, warning there is poor care being provided by some.
A call for more employer action in group IP
Richard Walsh makes the case for greater collaboration on group income protection
Healthcare apps data and quality warning following study
A report looking at health apps, for diabetes, asthma and the NHS' health apps library, has found problems with all of them.
NHS Health Checks 'waste £450m' a year - report
The NHS Health Check programme is spending up to £450,000 per death avoided, which could be better spent, a report from the London School of Economics and University of Liverpool has said.
NHS misses two cancer targets
The NHS has met the majority of its cancer waiting targets, however it has missed two, figures for July 2015 have revealed.
NHS commissions healthcare from French providers
South Kent Coast NHS clinical commissioning group (CCG) is to sign a contract allowing two France-based healthcare providers to treat patients across the Channel.
Cancer Drugs Fund reveals drugs proposed for de-listing
The NHS has proposed removing some drugs from the list of those funded by the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF).
Head and neck cancer survival rate variations revealed
The four year crude survival rate for head and neck cancers varies by over 30% depending on the type of cancer, an audit has found.
Employees not doing enough for health and wellbeing
UK employees are not doing enough to improve their health and wellbeing, with 20% of men and 15% of women not getting their "five-a-day."
'Wrong to assume' older patients more likely to refuse cancer treatment - Macmillan
Older cancer patients are no less likely to refuse treatment than younger patients, but are less likely to receive treatment, research from Macmillan has found.
Call for £9bn NHS transformation fund to make savings
Two think tanks have called for the NHS to have a transformation fund, at a cost of £9.4bn to help it improve efficiency and develop new models of care.
A fifth 'more likely' to want private healthcare after election
After the election 17% of people say its outcome has made them more likely to want private healthcare, a survey for Benenden has found.
Summer Budget 2015: 'Our priority is the NHS' - Osborne
Chancellor George Osborne has said 'our priority is the NHS' while confirming the NHS would receive £10bn a year more by 2020.
CS healthcare unveils new 'affordable healthcare' product
CS healthcare has revealed its ‘affordable healthcare' product, offering a level of coverage between relying on the NHS and a full Private Medical Insurance (PMI) product, called HealthBridge.
Private Healthcare Summit: Healthcode warns technology collaboration needed
The private health sector is "a long way from where we should be" in terms of technology Peter Connor, managing director of Healthcode warned the Private Healthcare Summit.