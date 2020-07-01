NFU Mutual
NFU Mutual appoints Richard Morley as finance director
AIG to offer British Seniors over 50s life
AIG Life will be sole provider of British Seniors life insurance as part of three-year partnership
NFU Mutual to host 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning'
NFU Mutual will be taking part in The World's Biggest Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support at its Brook Street office in Leek.
One million homes sold to fund care costs - NFU Mutual
A quarter of Brits are relying on inheritance to fund their retirement yet do not realise that one million homes have been sold to pay for care fees in recent years, NFU Mutual has warned.