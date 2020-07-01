Nationwide Building Society
First-time buyers must prepare for rate rises, warns Nationwide
Mutual's chief economist tells recent borrowers to prepare
Nationwide Building Society signs L&G for protection
Legal & General has become the preferred provider for Income Protection for Nationwide Building Society.
Families protect their posessions before themselves - Nationwide
Families have more cover in place for their property and possessions than they do to protect themselves and their families, statistics from Nationwide have shown.
Data protected by 'wing and a prayer' - WPA
WPA has accused financial service companies of relying on "wings and prayers" to provide security for their clients' data.
Rising from the ashes?
As the housing market continues to struggle and the Bank of England Base Rate remains historically low, Matthew Wyles asks how long it will take for the economy to recuperate following these testing times.