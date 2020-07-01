MPPI
A closer look at a FOS judgement on MPPI sold to the self-employed
A recent FOS decision has raised the stakes on payouts for mis-sold MPPI products; explains Richard Walsh.
Opinion: Will the real STIP please stand up
As the ABI examines publishing claim statistics on short-term income protection (STIP) policies, British Friendly's Mark Myers says we need greater clarity on these plans.
MPPI: The new generation is at your door
Demand for Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance is still dwindling, but a new philosophy on debt waiver products could rejuvenate the market. Fiona Murphy reports.
UK's First Mortgage Waiver Product Launches
National Counties Building Society has launched the UK's first ever mortgage waiver product, giving borrowers built-in protection from unemployment.
MMR will boost protection as lenders consider ability to pay
LifeQuote has predicted an increase in protection sales as a result of the MMR, as prudent lenders consider a borrower's ability to pay, not just as a result of employment issues but also ill health.
British Money: 'expect a second PPI scandal'
The mortgage industry should expect compensation claims from customers who were not offered financial support mechanisms when taking out their loans, claims management firms have said.
Mortgage lenders failing to offer protection
Following findings that only 2.7% of new mortgage borrowers buy unemployment, has been revealed nearly half of mortgage lenders are failing to offer it as an option.
British Money launches Universal Cover
British Money has launched Universal Cover which pays mortgage borrowers who lose their jobs or who are prevented from working due to an accident, sickness or caring commitments for up to a year.
Ex-British Insurance boss Burgess back to market with mortgage product
British Money is set to launch a new mortgage payment protection product for the UK market.consumers.
MPPI: Caught in the crossfire
Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance (MPPI) was ‘caught in the crossfire' of the PPI scandal. With the market contracting to a handful of providers, Fiona Murphy asks, does MPPI still have a place for consumers?
Lloyds Banking Group hit with further £4.3m PPI fine
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined three Lloyds Banking Group firms £4.3m for system failings, that resulted in up to 140,000 customers receiving delayed payment protection insurance (PPI) redress.
Planet Insurance - the ABI and its simple confusion
The New Year did not start auspiciously for the Treasury simple products initiative and income protection insurance.
Blog: IP falls victim to greedy claims chasing companies
There appears to be confusion among consumers, some financial advisers and in particular claims chasing companies, when it comes to payment protection insurance (PPI) and income protection (IP).
Contractual Liability Insurance - Off the beaten track
In today's market, insurers need to explore other ways to protect consumers. Paul Walsh examines the industry's failures and options.
Short Term IP : Finding a place to settle
Tarred by the PPI mis-selling scandal, many lenders have dumped mortgage payment protection insurance propositions for short-term income protection products. However, Nicola Culley finds some brokers insisting there is a future for this ‘simple product...
Renter rise ties in with STIP growth - Defaqto
The renting rise will fit "quite nicely" with the emergence of market-newby short-term income protection, Defaqto has said.
I:protect looks to enter group market
Mortgage payment protection and short-term income irotection specialist i:protect has said it is in talks with an unnamed charity partner to enter the group market through an online portal.
28% of mortgage brokers ignorant of POS ban for protection products
More than a quarter of mortgage advisers are unaware that from 6 April 2012 they will not be allowed to sell accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) style insurance products, including PPI and MPPI, at the point of sale of a mortgage, according to LV=....
Lifesearch - the Protection Sellers Code of Conduct in full
Tom Baigrie, managing director at protection specialists, Lifesearch, has unveiled its Protection Sellers Code of Conduct.
Lifesearch to launch code of conduct
Lifesearch will be launching a protection seller's code of conduct proposal at its awards ceremony later today.
Protection products most complex - ABI
Critical illness (CI) and mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) are among the most complicated financial products for consumers to understand, the ABI has found.
Blog: FSA is willing to listen to the protection market
The FSA is currently consulting on its guidance for payment protection insurance (PPI) and potential replacement products such as short-term income protection (STIP).
Short-term IP guide educates spooked PPI customers
A buyers' guide to short-term income protection (IP) and mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) has been launched to assist consumer awareness of the products.
Interview - Paul Broadhead
Paul Broadhead of the Building Society Association lays out his plan to revive the mortgage market to Paul Robertson.