MPPI: The new generation is at your door
Demand for Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance is still dwindling, but a new philosophy on debt waiver products could rejuvenate the market. Fiona Murphy reports.

MPPI: Caught in the crossfire
Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance (MPPI) was ‘caught in the crossfire' of the PPI scandal. With the market contracting to a handful of providers, Fiona Murphy asks, does MPPI still have a place for consumers?

Short Term IP : Finding a place to settle
Tarred by the PPI mis-selling scandal, many lenders have dumped mortgage payment protection insurance propositions for short-term income protection products. However, Nicola Culley finds some brokers insisting there is a future for this ‘simple product...

Protection products most complex - ABI
Protection products most complex - ABI

Critical illness (CI) and mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) are among the most complicated financial products for consumers to understand, the ABI has found.