Mark Hoban
MP: MAS a 'quango in search of a role'
MPs have continued to heap criticism on the Money Advice Service (MAS), with questions being raised about the lack of focus in its role.
MPs to grill Hoban on Money Advice Service
MPs on the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) will question financial secretary Mark Hoban on the Money Advice Service (MAS) later this week.
Life insurance and IP recommended by simple products steering group
Simple term life insurance and income replacement products have been proposed in an independent steering group report to encourage consumer engagement with the industry.
Shadow minister: TCF has failed
A shadow minister has claimed the FSA's Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) initiative has failed to adequately protect consumers.
Govt puts responsibilty for securing risk data on insurers
The government has given the green light to reforms which will mean insurers, not consumers, have the responsibility to provide all information regarding underwriting risk.